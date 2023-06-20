Fines for motor traffic violations to be increased

State Minister of Transport Lasantha Alagiyawanna has vowed to increase the fines charged from motorists for traffic rule violations.

The lawmaker attributed the decision to the alarming surge in the number of road accidents.

The government has already introduced the use of modern technology to test both the physical and mental fitness of the drivers, he said further.

Alagiyawanna went on to note that the government is now mulling a proposal to increase the fines charged for traffic rule violations.

He made these remarks during a visit to a privately-owned driving school in Veyangoda to inspect a newly-installed device for accurately assessing the physical and psychological fitness of drivers.