Fines for motor traffic violations to be increased

Fines for motor traffic violations to be increased

June 20, 2023   04:58 pm

State Minister of Transport Lasantha Alagiyawanna has vowed to increase the fines charged from motorists for traffic rule violations.

The lawmaker attributed the decision to the alarming surge in the number of road accidents.

The government has already introduced the use of modern technology to test both the physical and mental fitness of the drivers, he said further.

Alagiyawanna went on to note that the government is now mulling a proposal to increase the fines charged for traffic rule violations.

He made these remarks during a visit to a privately-owned driving school in Veyangoda to inspect a newly-installed device for accurately assessing the physical and psychological fitness of drivers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.20

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.20

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.20

Prices of bakery products slashed

Prices of bakery products slashed

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.20

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.20

National Dengue Control Unit calls for change in Western Province school uniforms

National Dengue Control Unit calls for change in Western Province school uniforms

UN rights chief urges Sri Lanka to implement recommendations

UN rights chief urges Sri Lanka to implement recommendations

Man lodges complaint at HRCSL after false allegations by police

Man lodges complaint at HRCSL after false allegations by police

Private bus strike continues for second consecutive day

Private bus strike continues for second consecutive day

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00