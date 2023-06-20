Who will be the next IGP?

As the extension of tenure given to the incumbent Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne is set to expire on June 26, speculations are rife as to who is next in line to take up the post of the police chief.

IGP Wickramaratne was initially supposed to retire from the police service on March 26, 2023, however, President Ranil Wickremesinghe extended his tenure by three months by issuing a special gazette notification dated April 06.

Although this special tenure extension comes to an end on June 26, it is reported that a final decision on the appointment of a new police chief has not yet been reached.

Senior Deputy Inspector-Generals of Police (SDIGs) Deshabandu Tennakoon, Nilantha Jayawardena, Lalith Pathinayake, Priyantha Weerasooriya and Ajith Rohana are widely tipped to be among the nominations for the top post of the police force.

Upon his return to the island, President Wickremesinghe, who is currently on an official visit to the United Kingdom and France, will take a final decision as to who should be appointed the next IGP.

The Head of State’s pick for the post of the police chief will then be forwarded to the Constitutional Council for its approval.