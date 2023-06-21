Wimal Weerawansa appears before court

Wimal Weerawansa appears before court

June 21, 2023   10:52 am

MP Wimal Weerawansa appeared before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday morning (June 21), two days after an arrest warrant was issued on him for failing to do so.

On June 19, the Colombo Chief Magistrate Prasanna de Alwis issued a warrant for the arrest of Weerawansa for failing to make an appearance when the case filed against his 2016 protest in front of the UN office in Colombo was taken up that day.

The case had been filed on the charges of causing public inconvenience by blocking the roads around the United Nations (UN) Office in Thummulla, Colombo when the then UN Human Rights Commissioner, Prince Zeid Al Hussain visited Sri Lanka in 2016.

