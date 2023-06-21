Nathasha Edirisooriya further remanded; Bruno Divakara granted bail

Stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya, who sparked controversy after making certain remarks which were deemed insulting to religions, has been ordered to be further remanded until July 05.

Meanwhile, Bruno Divakara – the owner of the YouTube channel ‘SL VLOG’ where Nathasha’s viral video was posted – was released on bail conditions.

The duo was produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today (June 21).

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested the ‘SL VLOG’ owner on May 31, after grilling him for more than 08 hours over the controversial comments made by the stand-up comedian.

Divakara was brought in for questioning as the video of concern, which had gone viral across social media platforms, was initially published on the YouTube channel of ‘SL VLOG’.

Meanwhile, Edirisooriya was arrested by the CID on May 28 at the Katunayake Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), while trying to fly out of the country. She had landed herself in hot water over certain remarks she had made, allegedly insulting multiple religions during her segment at a recent stand-up comedy show hosted at a leading school in Colombo.