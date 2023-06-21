Petition seeking prevention of Pastor Jeromes arrest withdrawn

Petition seeking prevention of Pastor Jeromes arrest withdrawn

June 21, 2023   02:41 pm

The writ application filed before the court seeking an order to prevent the arrest of Pastor Jerome Fernando has been withdrawn.

Accordingly, the lawyers of the self-styled ‘prophet’ on Wednesday (21 June) withdrew the writ application filed requesting the court to issue an order preventing Fernando’s arrest by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

On 26 May, Fernando filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition before the Supreme Court, through his attorneys, seeking an order preventing his arrest.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), the DIG in charge of the CID, the CID director and the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of the cybercrimes unit of the CID had been named as the respondents of the FR petition.

In his petition, the Pastor deemed the CID’s attempts to arrest him unlawful, claiming that the police have not presented any piece of evidence to the court to prove that his comments threaten the religious harmony in the country.

Fernando found himself in hot water after a video of him making certain derogatory statements related to Lord Buddha and other religious figures during one of his sermons was widely circulated on social media, stirring much controversy in the country.

