SLC records total income of Rs. 17.5 bn in 2022

The membership of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has unanimously approved the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year 2022, which recorded a net surplus of Rs. 6.3 billion and a total income of Rs. 17.5 billion, which is 120% over the 2021 revenue.

This was approved during an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on June 17, 2023, at the Cinnamon Grand Hotel, Colombo.

The net surplus of Rs. 6.3 billion achieved during the referenced financial year was the highest annual net surplus recorded during a financial year by the institution in its entire history.

Issuing a statement in this regard, SLC revealed that the latest growth in net income was mainly generated from four revenue segments, such as international cricket, domestic cricket, sponsorship contracts, and ICC annual member disbursements.

The National Audit Office, in its Auditors Report, has issued an unqualified opinion on the affairs of Sri Lanka Cricket’s financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.