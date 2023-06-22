Gazette issued revising fines for overstaying foreigners

A Gazette notification has been issued by Ministry of Public Security revising the fines on visa overstay of foreigners in Sri Lanka.

Accordingly, the fine for overstay of 07 to 14 days has been revised to USD 250 while the fine for over 14 days has been revised to USD 500, apart from visa fees.

The gazette has been issued by the Minister of Public Security under Section 23 of the Immigrants and Emigrants Act, (Chapter 351) and approved by Parliament.

It states that where the period of the overstay has exceeded 07 days and has continued upto 14 days calculated from the date of expiry of the period of validity of the original visa, USD 250 will be charged as a penalty in addition to the applicable visa fee.

Where the period of the overstay has exceeded 14 days calculated from the date of expiry of the period of validity of the original visa, USD 500 will be charged as a penalty in addition to the applicable visa fee.

Meanwhile it also states that a person who departs from Sri Lanka within 07 days calculated from the date of expiry of the period of validity of the original visa, may depart from Sri Lanka by paying the applicable visa fee at the port of departure without paying any penalty.

On may 30, the Ministerial Consultative Committee had approved the orders made by the Minister of Public Security under the Immigrants and Emigrants Act to revise the fine of USD 500, in addition to the visa fees, to foreigners who have overstayed their period of valid visas.

This step has been taken in accordance with the requests made by various parties regarding the promotion of tourism, attracting investors and due to the inconvenience caused to officials working in foreign missions operating in Sri Lanka due to having to pay the above penalty, the parliamentary communications department mentioned.