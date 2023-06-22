Time limit to end musical shows extended

Minister of Tourism Harin Fernando stated that the time limit to end the musical shows, which was previously stipulated as 10 p.m., has been amended as per an order issued by the Supreme Court.

Accordingly, the time limit to end the musical shows conducted on Fridays and Saturdays will be extended up to 1.00 a.m., while on Sundays, the musical shows should be ended at 12.30 a.m.

However, the order also includes that a reasonable distance must be kept between the venue of the musical shows from hospitals and religious places, the minister added.

This order has been issued by the Supreme Court considering a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed in this regard, seeking to extend the original time limit to end the musical shows, according to Minister Fernando.