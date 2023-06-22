Time limit to end musical shows extended

Time limit to end musical shows extended

June 22, 2023   10:14 am

Minister of Tourism Harin Fernando stated that the time limit to end the musical shows, which was previously stipulated as 10 p.m., has been amended as per an order issued by the Supreme Court.

Accordingly, the time limit to end the musical shows conducted on Fridays and Saturdays will be extended up to 1.00 a.m., while on Sundays, the musical shows should be ended at 12.30 a.m.

However, the order also includes that a reasonable distance must be kept between the venue of the musical shows from hospitals and religious places, the minister added.

This order has been issued by the Supreme Court considering a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition filed in this regard, seeking to extend the original time limit to end the musical shows, according to Minister Fernando.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

SriLankan Airlines issues clarification on S. Korean flight delay (English)

SriLankan Airlines issues clarification on S. Korean flight delay (English)

SriLankan Airlines issues clarification on S. Korean flight delay (English)

Sri Lanka's consumer inflation eases in May 2023 (English)

Sri Lanka's consumer inflation eases in May 2023 (English)

Malaysian High Commissioner calls on Sri Lankan PM (English)

Malaysian High Commissioner calls on Sri Lankan PM (English)

Construction of second terminal at BIA resumes (English)

Construction of second terminal at BIA resumes (English)

Stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya further remanded; Bruno Divakara granted bail

Stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya further remanded; Bruno Divakara granted bail

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.21

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.21

Group led by MP Gammanpila visit historical Kurundi Viharaya in Mullaitivu

Group led by MP Gammanpila visit historical Kurundi Viharaya in Mullaitivu

Korean Air to resume direct flights to Colombo after repeated SriLankan flight delays

Korean Air to resume direct flights to Colombo after repeated SriLankan flight delays