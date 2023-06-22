Keheliya to resign as Health Minister if no funds received to purchase medicines

June 22, 2023   11:41 am

Minister of Health Keheliya Rambukwella says that he will resign from his ministerial post, if the funds required to purchase medicines will not be received further.

While explaining the situation that arose at the Peradeniya Teaching Hospital and the Children’s Hospital in Peradeniya regarding an anesthetic drug, during today’s (22) parliamentary session, Rambukwella mentioned that the government has to take over the responsibility for such shortcomings regardless of the reasons.

“We have had some effects from some of the decisions arrived at by the court… We have to think back on how to align the health sector [with the law]. I have also discussed the matter with the Minister of Justice”, he stressed.

“On the other hand, there is a problem of receiving the funds.”

“If it is not possible to deal with these issues, I will inform the parliament, since I have decided… as a minister, if I can’t manage such shortcomings, I don’t expect to hold any more positions.”

“Whatever the reasons, we have to take responsibility for those shortcomings,” he added.

