Spells of showers, fairly strong winds expected in several areas

June 23, 2023   08:18 am

The Department of Meteorology says several spells of showers are expected in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces, as well as in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Meanwhile, Northern and North-western provinces are likely to experience a few showers.

Showers or thundershowers may occur in parts of Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds of about 40-45 kmph can be expected at times in the Western slopes of the central hills, North-central province and in Puttalam, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The members of the public are urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Matara via Colombo and Galle. Showers will occur at a few places in the other sea areas around the Island.

Winds will be south-westerly and the speed will be 25-35 kmph.    

The wind speed may increase up to 50-60 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The wind speed may increase up to 40-50 kmph at times in the sea areas off the coast extending from Trincomalee to Hambantota via Kankesanthurai, Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle.

The sea areas off the coast extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil will be rough at times, while the sea areas off the coast extending Trincomalee to Hambantota via Kankesanthurai, Mannar, Puttalam, Colombo and Galle are expected to be fairly rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.

