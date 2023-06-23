Verdict on SDIG Deshabandus petition postponed

Verdict on SDIG Deshabandus petition postponed

June 23, 2023   01:49 pm

The Court of Appeal on Friday (23 June) announced that delivering the verdict of the writ petition filed by Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon has been postponed until 26 June.

Accordingly, the verdict on the petition filed by the SDIG seeking an order against a private plaint is due to be delivered on Monday, albeit being initially scheduled for today.

The decision to postpone the verdict was announced by the Appellate Court bench comprising of Justices Nissanka Bandula Karunaratne and A. Marikkar.

Deshabandu Tennakoon filed a writ petition before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court, seeking an order for the dismissal of a private plaint filed against him pertaining to the large sum of money found by the ‘Aragalaya’ protesters at the President’s House in Fort, Colombo on 09 July 2022.

More than Rs. 17.8 million was recovered, in cash, from the President’s House after anti-government protesters stormed into the compounds during mass demonstrations.

The funds were later handed over to the Fort Police, after which the Colombo Fort Magistrate called for a report on the investigation into the matter owing to certain discrepancies.

Meanwhile, a verdict on a second petition filed by SDIG Tennakoon seeking the annulment of a letter sent by the Attorney General to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) requesting to name Tennakoon as a suspect in the case pertaining to the attack carried out on “GotaGoGama” protest site at Galle Face Green on 09 May 2022 is also due to be delivered on Monday.

