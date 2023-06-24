Wanted gunman killed in shootout with STF

Wanted gunman killed in shootout with STF

June 24, 2023   08:36 am

A wanted gunman has died in a shootout with the Police Special Task Force (STF) personnel who were trying to arrest him.

The decisive gun battle took place in the area of Welikadayaya in Embilipitiya early this morning (June 24) during a raid mounted by the STF.

In a bid to avoid arrest, the suspect had fired gunshots at the STF personnel who then returned fire.

During the shootout with the STF, the 22-year-old, who had been wanted by the police over multiple gun violence incidents, was killed.

The deceased is reportedly a former army soldier, who was also complicit in two recent shootings in Minuwangoda and Ambalangoda, during which three people including a deputy school principal were injured.

Embilipitiya Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.

