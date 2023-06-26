Two passenger buses collide injuring 20 in Eheliyagoda

June 26, 2023   01:37 pm

At least 20 individuals have been injured after two private passenger buses collided in the Eheliyagoda area this morning (26), Ada Derana reporter said.

The accident had taken place at around 10.00 a.m. today on the Ratnapura – Colombo main road near the Pussella Training Centre, according to the reporter.

One of the private passenger buses has veered off the road and collided with another luxury passenger bus, which was stopped on the side of the road.

As a result of this, the luxury bus had been pushed forward and collided with a parked motorcycle as well as a van.

At least 20 individuals, who sustained injuries in the accident, have been hospitalized, while five of them are in critical condition, hospital sources said.

The injured persons also include several pedestrians who were walking on the roadside at the time of the incident, the Ada Derana reporter said.

