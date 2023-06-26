Chinas CHEH confirms USD 1.2 bn investment in Colombo Port City

Chinas CHEH confirms USD 1.2 bn investment in Colombo Port City

June 26, 2023   05:04 pm

Sri Lanka’s Foreign Minister Ali Sabry has held a meeting with the President of the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) Bai Yinzhan at their head office in Beijing on Monday (26). 

President Bai confirmed that CHEC will invest USD 1.2 billion in the Colombo Port City, starting with the International Financial Centre, the Sri Lankan foreign minister said in a tweet.

The CHEC Port City Colombo (Pvt) Ltd through the state-run China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) is part of China Communications Construction Company Limited (CCCC). 

Meanwhile Foreign Minister Ali Sabry has also met with the Chairman of the Export-Import Bank of China in Beijing on Monday.

The minister tweeted saying he had a constructive meeting with the Chairman of the EXIM Bank of China, Mr. Wu Fulin. 

“We discussed the way forward with Sri Lanka‘s ongoing debt restructuring process.” 

“I was assured China will support Sri Lanka’s economic recovery and growth,” he said.

Sabry, who is in China to participate in the World Economic Forum being held in Tianjin from 27 to 29 June, had also met with the Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing on Sunday.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.26

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.26

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.26

CBSL chief's special statement on Sri Lanka' s domestic debt optimization strategy

CBSL chief's special statement on Sri Lanka' s domestic debt optimization strategy

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.26

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.26

Residents of a village in Dimbulagala severely impacted due to drinking water issue

Residents of a village in Dimbulagala severely impacted due to drinking water issue

Cash found at Presidents House: Summons issued on SDIG Deshabandu quashed

Cash found at Presidents House: Summons issued on SDIG Deshabandu quashed

Private pharmacy owners to provide medicines at revised prices from today

Private pharmacy owners to provide medicines at revised prices from today

Hundreds of people file appeals at Divisional Secretariats over' Aswesuma' welfare beneficiary list

Hundreds of people file appeals at Divisional Secretariats over' Aswesuma' welfare beneficiary list

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00