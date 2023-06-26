Special cabinet meeting called to discuss domestic debt restructuring process

A special Cabinet meeting has reportedly been called on Wednesday (28 June) to discuss the domestic debt restructuring process.

Meanwhile, President Ranil Wickremesinghe mentioned that the debt restructuring programme will be presented to the Cabinet on Wednesday, and that it will be presented to the parliament and before the Committee on Public Finance (COPF) on Friday (30).

Speaking in an interview with FRANCE 24 on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris, he also stated that the programme will be debated in parliament on Sunday and will be approved by parliament.

In addition, the ruling party MPs had reportedly been notified yesterday (25) to remain in Colombo by cancelling all other visits outside Colombo including overseas travel, since the debt restructuring proposal is scheduled to be tabled in the Parliament for adoption this week, as per the political sources.