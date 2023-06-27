Sri Lanka has been a victim of geopolitics for last two decades  Namal

Sri Lanka has been a victim of geopolitics for last two decades  Namal

June 27, 2023   01:04 am

Sri Lanka and China have been longstanding friends, and the benefits have been reciprocal, says MP Namal Rajapaksa, in an interview during his visit to Beijing. 

Sri Lanka’s foreign minister, Ali Sabry, as well as 12 other MPs who are members of the Sri Lanka-China Friendship Association are in China for an official visit. 

In an interview with China’s state-run news channel – CGTN, the Sri Lankan MP delegation leader Namal Rajapaksa spoke about the country’s aspirations for fostering friendship with China. 

“We believe it is time to restart people-to-people relationships, strengthening not only the bilateral relationship between political parties and governments but also ensuring the message reaches the masses in both countries.”

“Sri Lanka and China have been longstanding friends, and the benefits have been reciprocal. China has stood by Sri Lanka during difficult times, and similarly, Sri Lanka has always adhered to the One-China policy,” he said. 

He said Sri Lanka’s foreign minister is presently visiting Beijing, and hopefully that the Sri Lankan president will also visit by the end of the year. 

“This provides an opportunity for us to reconsider strengthening our cooperation through free trade agreements and various other strategic development projects that can bring mutual benefits to both countries.”

The parliamentarian was also asked about how he sees the increasing ‘trend’ of more and more countries refusing to take sides in the contest between global powers.

“I think we should not focus on geographic divisions such as West, East, South, or any other continent. But, we should view things based on mutual interests between countries and global development partners,” he said in response. 

“I don’t think it is correct to label a country, party, or government as aligned to the West or East. The priority should always be the well-being of our own people and meeting their needs.”

Asked about his take on China’s so-called “debt trap diplomacy”, Rajapaksa said: “It’s all about geopolitics. Unfortunately, for the last two decades, Sri Lanka has been a victim.” 

“Most of the infrastructure that they are talking about restructuring has been developed with Chinese funds. If it is a trap, who would come and invest?” he questioned.  

“The reason is simple: it’s a credible and lucrative business venture. With the strategic location being utilized effectively, they are looking at restructuring and getting investments in.”

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Public protests in several areas over ' Aswesuma' welfare scheme

Public protests in several areas over ' Aswesuma' welfare scheme

Public protests in several areas over ' Aswesuma' welfare scheme

'Working with foreign economies does not mean we are selling off the country'  President (English)

'Working with foreign economies does not mean we are selling off the country'  President (English)

CBSL chief's special statement on domestic debt optimization strategy (English)

CBSL chief's special statement on domestic debt optimization strategy (English)

Fifth round of Sri Lanka-Thailand FTA talks begin (English)

Fifth round of Sri Lanka-Thailand FTA talks begin (English)

Prices of several medicines slashed (English)

Prices of several medicines slashed (English)

China's CHEC confirms USD 1.2 bn investment in Colombo Port City (English)

China's CHEC confirms USD 1.2 bn investment in Colombo Port City (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.26

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.26

Court quashes summons issued on SDIG Deshabandu over cash found at President's House

Court quashes summons issued on SDIG Deshabandu over cash found at President's House