CEB to launch e-billing system from July

June 27, 2023   02:42 pm

The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has announced the launch of the next phase of its e-billing system, which will come into effect from July 01, 2023.

In a press release, the CEB said the customers residing in Dehiwala, Kelaniya and Sri Jayewardenepura areas would ‘exclusively’ receive their electricity bills in a digital format, either through SMS or e-mail.

With the introduction of the e-billing system, the conventional practice of issuing printed paper bills will be discontinued.

The CEB is encouraging its customers to promptly register for the e-billing system, as the issuance of printed paper bills will gradually be suspended in the coming month.

Seeking the attention and cooperation of the public to ensure the successful implementation of the e-billing system, the CEB said this initiative is expected to save approximately 100 million sheets of paper annually.

“In light of this significant environmental impact, we invite all our customers to join us in embracing this digital transformation and take advantage of the CEB’s digital services ahead of the mandatory rollout.”


Registration via SMS: Type REG<space>followed by A/C Number and send it to 1987.

Online registration: Visit http://ebill.ceb.lk and follow the instructions

