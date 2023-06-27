Sri Lanka aims to restructure USD 17 bn debt in five years  President

Sri Lanka aims to restructure USD 17 bn debt in five years  President

June 27, 2023   06:23 pm

Sri Lanka aims to restructure USD 17 bn debt in five years – President 
The Government of Sri Lanka anticipates the restructuring of USD 17 billion, out of the total USD 41.5 billion of the country’s foreign debts, within a five-year term, President Ranil Wickremesinghe revealed.

Accordingly, the Head of State emphasised that the country’s local debt too, should be restructured.

He assured, however, that the restructuring of local debt will have no impact on the stability of the country’s banking system, including any state or private bank under the supervision of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The President noted that the local debt restructuring will not affect the deposits in the banking system and will not affect any interest on bank deposits that is currently being paid.

He also noted that the member balance of any superannuation funds, including the Employee’s Provident Fund (EPF), Employees’ Trust Fund (ETF), and the rate of return of superannuation funds that have been paid in the past, will remain unaffected by the restructuring of domestic debt.

President Wickremesinghe made these remarks at the opening ceremony of the new building of the Gampaha District Secretariat, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.27

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.27

'Mahavamsa': Great Chronicle of Sri Lanka added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register

'Mahavamsa': Great Chronicle of Sri Lanka added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.27

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.27

President Ranil to meet with govt MPs to discuss domestic debt restructuring process

President Ranil to meet with govt MPs to discuss domestic debt restructuring process

China's CHEC confirms USD 1.2 bn investment in Colombo Port City

China's CHEC confirms USD 1.2 bn investment in Colombo Port City

Police fire warning shots to disperse protesters infuriated over murder of youth

Police fire warning shots to disperse protesters infuriated over murder of youth

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00