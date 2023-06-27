Sri Lanka aims to restructure USD 17 bn debt in five years – President

The Government of Sri Lanka anticipates the restructuring of USD 17 billion, out of the total USD 41.5 billion of the country’s foreign debts, within a five-year term, President Ranil Wickremesinghe revealed.

Accordingly, the Head of State emphasised that the country’s local debt too, should be restructured.

He assured, however, that the restructuring of local debt will have no impact on the stability of the country’s banking system, including any state or private bank under the supervision of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL).

The President noted that the local debt restructuring will not affect the deposits in the banking system and will not affect any interest on bank deposits that is currently being paid.

He also noted that the member balance of any superannuation funds, including the Employee’s Provident Fund (EPF), Employees’ Trust Fund (ETF), and the rate of return of superannuation funds that have been paid in the past, will remain unaffected by the restructuring of domestic debt.

President Wickremesinghe made these remarks at the opening ceremony of the new building of the Gampaha District Secretariat, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.