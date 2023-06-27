Special Gazette notification issued convening parliament on Saturday

Special Gazette notification issued convening parliament on Saturday

June 27, 2023   07:06 pm

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene has issued a special Gazette notification convening the Parliament at 9.30 a.m. on Saturday (01 July).

Earlier on Sunday (25), the ruling party MPs had reportedly been notified to remain in Colombo by cancelling all other visits outside Colombo including overseas travel, since the debt restructuring proposal is scheduled to be tabled in the Parliament for adoption this week, as per the political sources.

However, President Ranil Wickremesinghe had also mentioned that the debt restructuring programme will be presented to the Cabinet on Wednesday, and that it will be presented to the parliament and before the Committee on Public Finance (COPF) on Friday (30).

Speaking in an interview with FRANCE 24 on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris, he also stated that the programme will be debated in parliament on Sunday and will be approved by parliament.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.27

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.06.27

'Mahavamsa': Great Chronicle of Sri Lanka added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register

'Mahavamsa': Great Chronicle of Sri Lanka added to UNESCO Memory of the World Register

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.27

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.06.27

President Ranil to meet with govt MPs to discuss domestic debt restructuring process

President Ranil to meet with govt MPs to discuss domestic debt restructuring process

China's CHEC confirms USD 1.2 bn investment in Colombo Port City

China's CHEC confirms USD 1.2 bn investment in Colombo Port City

Police fire warning shots to disperse protesters infuriated over murder of youth

Police fire warning shots to disperse protesters infuriated over murder of youth

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00