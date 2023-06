President Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed members to both the Election Commission and the Human Rights Commission (HRCSL) today.

Thereby, Justice L.T.B. Dehideniya, a retired Supreme Court judge, has been selected to serve as the chairman of HRCSL.

Meanwhile, former Additional Commissioner-General of Elections R.M.A.L. Rathnayake has been appointed the chairman of the Election Commission.