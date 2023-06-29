Govt to establish special court to address legal issues in tax collection

The Sri Lankan government has decided to establish a special court to resolve the legal problems pertaining to tax collection, State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya says.

The proposed special court is among a series of unique recommendations, aimed at addressing the legal issues in tax collection, which are expected to be submitted for the President’s approval.

Speaking further, Siyambalapitiya said the plan incorporates several particular topics to address practical challenges linked to tax collection.

The state minister underscored that it is critical to collect taxes properly as raising government revenue remains a key economic concern in the country.

To this end, Siyambalapitiya instructed the liquor manufacturing companies that have already defaulted to pay the due amount within 14 days, adding a special order has been issued in this regard.

He went on to note that the prevailing voluntary tax system in the country should be rectified without delay.

Siyambalapitiya expressed these views while attending the press conference theme ‘One Path to a Stable Country’ organized by the Presidential Media Centre (PMC) on Wednesday (June 28).