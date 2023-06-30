Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa takes office as new SLAF commander

Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa assumed duties as the 19th Commander of Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) today.

The new air force commander received the letter of appointment from Presidential Secretary Saman Ekanayake on Wednesday (June 28).

In recognition of his outstanding service and in view of his new appointment, Rajapaksa was promoted to the rank of Air Marshal from the rank of Air Vice Marshal with effect from today, on the recommendation of President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The new air force commander embarked on his military career in 1988 after joining the Kotelawala Defence College where he underwent Basic Combat Training and pursued undergraduate studies as a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Subsequently, he excelled in flight training at the Anuradhapura Camp No. 01, achieving the distinction of being the best cadet in the 33rd Air Cadet Course.

With a combination of local and foreign training, he demonstrated outstanding performance as a flight officer.

Prior to his current appointment, Rajapaksa has held the second position of command within the Air Force, as the Chief of Staff, and now assumes the prestigious role of Air Force Commander.