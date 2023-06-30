Interim order issued preventing cancellation of semi-luxury bus licenses

The Court of Appeal has issued an interim injunction preventing the cancellation of 430 licenses of inter-provincial semi-luxury passenger buses.

This order was issued after a writ petition was filed by the Inter-provincial Private Bus Owners’ Association and 28 of its members today (June 30).

Meanwhile, the court, fixing the petition to for hearing on August 28, also issued notices on 33 respondents including the National Transport Commission (NTC), its chairman and the members of the Cabinet.

In addition, the President of the Court of Appeal has informed the petitioning party to try to find a solution by discussing the matter with the minister, Ada Derana reporter said.

The petitioners have alleged that the NTC has taken measures to cancel licenses issued for the semi-luxury passenger buses without seeking the opinions of bus owners.

Thus, the petition seeks an order dismissing the relevant decision taken by the NTC.