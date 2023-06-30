Official Facebook page of Govt. Information Dept. hacked

Official Facebook page of Govt. Information Dept. hacked

June 30, 2023   10:19 pm

The official Facebook page of the Department of Government Information (DGI) has been hacked this afternoon (30).

The relevant technical and legal actions are being sought in order to restore the Facebook page, the DGI said in a statement.

It also noted that official communication of updates on government information and news through this page has temporarily been suspended as a result.

The department expressed its regret for the inconvenience caused to the general public owing to the situation.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

PUCSL approves CEB's electricity tariff revision (English)

PUCSL approves CEB's electricity tariff revision (English)

PUCSL approves CEB's electricity tariff revision (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes more cooperation with China, rejects 'debt trap' claims (English)

Sri Lanka welcomes more cooperation with China, rejects 'debt trap' claims (English)

President urges business leaders to educate workforce on DDO (English)

President urges business leaders to educate workforce on DDO (English)

COPF green-lights proposed domestic debt restructuring program (English)

COPF green-lights proposed domestic debt restructuring program (English)

Ex-provincial councilor's son found complicit in Theldeniya luxury vehicle theft

Ex-provincial councilor's son found complicit in Theldeniya luxury vehicle theft

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.30

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.06.30

Colombo inflation dips to 12% in June 2023

Colombo inflation dips to 12% in June 2023

Full-day parliamentary debate on DDO plan tomorrow

Full-day parliamentary debate on DDO plan tomorrow