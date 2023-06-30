Official Facebook page of Govt. Information Dept. hacked
June 30, 2023 10:19 pm
The official Facebook page of the Department of Government Information (DGI) has been hacked this afternoon (30).
The relevant technical and legal actions are being sought in order to restore the Facebook page, the DGI said in a statement.
It also noted that official communication of updates on government information and news through this page has temporarily been suspended as a result.
The department expressed its regret for the inconvenience caused to the general public owing to the situation.