Litro to bring down LP gas prices below Rs 3,000 tomorrow

July 3, 2023   11:36 am

Litro Gas Lanka has decided to reduce the prices of domestic Liquefied Petroleum (LP) gas cylinders with effect from midnight tomorrow (04 July).

Accordingly, the new price of a 12.5 kg cylinder of LP gas will be below Rs. 3,000, the Chairman of the Litro Gas Company, Muditha Peiris said.

This will be the fourth consecutive price reduction of the LP gas cylinders which was carried out recently.

The Laugfs Gas Company also announced recently that there may be a price revision in the future, but no official announcement has been made regarding the matter so far.

