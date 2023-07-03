President urges opposition to prioritise national interest over politics

President urges opposition to prioritise national interest over politics

July 3, 2023   04:49 pm

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has urged Sri Lanka’s opposition parties and Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa to prioritise national interest over politics and to fulfill their responsibility to the people, and to help rebuild the country, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

President Wickremesinghe made this remark while addressing the “Amaraviru Abhiman 32” commemoration ceremony held in Hambantota today (03), according to the PMD.

