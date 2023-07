Kalutara Divisional Crimes Unit has arrested a suspect infamously known as “Pothuvila Kaluwa”, who is involved in several house robberies yesterday (July 04).

According to reports, the 22-year-old had broken into a number of houses and stolen valuables during Vesak week.

Police have also taken custody of stolen items worth around Rs. 2 million which were in possession of the suspect, Ada Derana reporter said.