Customs report on MP Ali Sabri Raheem submitted to Speaker

Speaker of Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardene states that Sri Lanka Customs has submitted a comprehensive report regarding MP Ali Sabri Raheem.

The report has been submitted by Sri Lanka Customs complying with a request made by the Speaker pertaining to a recent incident involving MP Raheem in which he was apprehended at the airport for bringing in undeclared gold and mobile phones worth around Rs. 80 million from Dubai.

Abeywardena further stated that the report would be submitted to the upcoming party leaders’ meeting, during which a final decision is expected to be taken regarding the matter.

The Speaker has reportedly asked MP Raheem to show cause on the incident, however, the MP has not yet responded.

Puttalam District MP Ali Sabri Raheem was detained at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake along with a stock of undeclared gold and mobile phones on May 23.

The Customs officials on duty at the airport had impounded a total of 3.5kg of undeclared gold and 91 mobile phones from the possession of the parliamentarian who was returning to the island from overseas.

However, the parliamentarian was later released after paying a fine of Rs. 7.5 million.