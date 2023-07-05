Nathasha Edirisooriya granted bail

July 5, 2023   02:47 pm

Stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya, who was arrested for her controversial statements on Buddhism, was granted bail by the Colombo High Court.

A petition filed on behalf of Edirisooriya was taken up before Colombo High Court Aditya Patabendi this afternoon.

After Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris, who appeared on behalf of the Attorney General, raised no objections against granting bail to Edirisooriya, the stand-up comedian was ordered to be released on bail conditions.

However, when Edirisooriya was produced before the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court earlier today, she was ordered to be further remanded until July 12.

Edirisooriya had landed herself in hot water over certain remarks she had made, allegedly insulting multiple religions during her segment at a recent stand-up comedy show hosted at a leading school in Colombo.

She was arrested by the CID on May 28 at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, while trying to fly out of the country.

Meanwhile, Bruno Divakara – the owner of the YouTube channel ‘SL VLOG’ where Nathasha’s viral video was posted – too was arrested on May 31 but was later released on bail conditions after being produced before the court on June 21.

