Sri Lanka stock market continues upward momentum

The Colombo Stock Exchange’s All-Share Price Index (ASPI) continued its upward momentum today (July 05), gaining 99.49 points at the end of trading today to close at 10,176.13 points.

This is an increase of 0.99 per cent.

Meanwhile, the S&P SL20 index also moved up by 35.97 points to close at 3,009.09 points at the end of today’s trading, recording an increase of 1.21 per cent.

The market generated a turnover of more than Rs. 4.945 billion today.