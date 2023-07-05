The son of a prominent politician has been robbed at knifepoint in Bambalapitiya on Tuesday evening (July 04).

The police have identified the suspect as a drug addict residing in Wellawatte, who goes by the alias “Roxy Watte Ranji”.

The youth in question – reportedly the son of the secretary of a leading political party in the country – has been robbed of cash and a gold necklace while he was hanging out with a female friend on a byroad in Bambalapitiya after parking the car on the roadside.

The suspect, who approached them on a bicycle, had initially demanded money from the duo. He then proceeded to hurl stones at the vehicle. Alarmed by the suspect’s action, the youth had put the gold necklace he was wearing at the time into his friend’s handbag.

According to the police, the suspect had fled the scene after threatening the duo at knifepoint and snatching the handbag.

Following the incident, the youth had filed a complaint with the Bambalapitiya police station, who later found CCTV footage of the suspect entering a shop in the area.

The police said investigations are underway to apprehend the suspect.