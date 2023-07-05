Landslide warnings issued to Nuwara Eliya district

July 5, 2023   05:14 pm

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) today issued landslide early warnings to Nuwara Eliya district, effective until 11.00 a.m. tomorrow (July 06).

Accordingly, people living in the Ambagamuwa Divisional Secretariat division, where a Level 2 (Amber) warning is effective, are advised to be ready to evacuate to a safe location if the need arises:

Meanwhile, Nuwara Eliya Divisional Secretariat division is issued a Level 1 (Yellow) landslide warning. People in this area are urged to be on alert about the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.

