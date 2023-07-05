Govt. schools in Nuwara Eliya to remain closed for two days

All government schools within the Nuwara Eliya Education Zone will remain closed tomorrow (July 06) and the day after (July 07), due to adverse weather conditions, the Zonal Director of Education said.

Meanwhile, the Zonal Director of Education in Nuwara Eliya, D.M.P.L.Aberathna stated that measures will be taken to cover the two days by holding the school for two additional dates later.

On Monday (04), it had been decided to keep all government schools within the Hatton Education Zone closed today (05), owing to adverse weather conditions prevailing in the area.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) today issued landslide early warnings to the Nuwara Eliya district, effective until 11.00 a.m. tomorrow (July 06).