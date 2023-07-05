Govt. schools in Nuwara Eliya to remain closed for two days

Govt. schools in Nuwara Eliya to remain closed for two days

July 5, 2023   06:02 pm

All government schools within the Nuwara Eliya Education Zone will remain closed tomorrow (July 06) and the day after (July 07), due to adverse weather conditions, the Zonal Director of Education said.

Meanwhile, the Zonal Director of Education in Nuwara Eliya, D.M.P.L.Aberathna stated that measures will be taken to cover the two days by holding the school for two additional dates later.

On Monday (04), it had been decided to keep all government schools within the Hatton Education Zone closed today (05), owing to adverse weather conditions prevailing in the area.

Meanwhile, the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) today issued landslide early warnings to the Nuwara Eliya district, effective until 11.00 a.m. tomorrow (July 06).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.05

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.05

Headlines of the Ada Derana 6.55pm News Bulletine - 2023.07.05

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.05

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.05

Leading politicians son robbed in Bambalapitiya

Leading politicians son robbed in Bambalapitiya

Restaurant owners oppose association's decision to reduce fried rice, Kottu prices

Restaurant owners oppose association's decision to reduce fried rice, Kottu prices

War of words between Speaker and Opposition Leader during parliamentary session

War of words between Speaker and Opposition Leader during parliamentary session

Litro brings down LP gas prices (English)

Litro brings down LP gas prices (English)

Special gazette issued on domestic debt optimization (English)

Special gazette issued on domestic debt optimization (English)