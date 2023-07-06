Health professionals raise suspicions over post-surgery death of woman at National Eye Hospital

Health professionals stress that an immediate investigation needs to be carried out into the incident of a woman dying following eye surgery at the National Eye Hospital in Colombo.

President of the Association of Health Professionals Ravi Kumudesh pointed out suspicions have been raised that the woman’s death resulted from some complications that occurred due to the anaesthetic drug given to her, before the surgery.

A woman, who underwent eye surgery at the National Eye Hospital yesterday (06), had reportedly died unconscious, following the surgery.

However, Kumudesh alleged that an anaesthetic drug that was earlier accused of complications had been used for the surgery of the deceased mother of two.

“We raise these suspicions since we cannot simply dismiss them”, he added.