Prices of cement to be reduced

Minister of Trade Nalin Fernando says that it has been decided to reduce the prices of cement.

Addressing a press conference which held in Colombo, the Minister stated that accordingly the price of a cement bag will be reduced by Rs. 300.

Meanwhile, the prices of certain materials used in the construction sector including cement have dropped to a certain extent, according to traders and suppliers.

However, the shop owners state that the price of cement has been reduced by around Rs. 400 so far, while the price of iron has dropped around Rs. 90,000 per metric tonne within the past three months.

Prices of paints have also been reduced, they added.

However, the National Federation of Construction Workers’ Unions urges the government to further reduce the prices of construction materials in order to ensure job security in the construction sector.