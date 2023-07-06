Stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya released on bail

Stand-up comedian Nathasha Edirisooriya, who was arrested for certain controversial statements made during a comedy show, was released on bail today (06 July), upon fulfilling the required bail conditions.

Edirisooriya was granted bail by the Colombo High Court on Wednesday (05 July), however was released today, on a personal bail of Rs. 100,000.

Accordingly, the female comedian was released 39 days after her arrest on 28 May.

Her release was ordered by Colombo High Court Judge Aditya Patabendi, who, in his verdict, stated that charges could not be filed against Edirisooriya as per the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

Edirisooriya had landed herself in hot water over certain remarks she had made, allegedly insulting multiple religions during her segment at a recent stand-up comedy show hosted at a leading school in Colombo.

She was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on 28 May at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake, while trying to fly out of the country.