Sri Lanka to introduce stricter laws to combat human and drug trafficking

State Minister of Defence Premitha Bandara Tennakoon has vowed to implement strict laws to curb illegal human and drug trafficking across the Indian Ocean.

Addressing a press conference themed ‘Collective Path to a Stable Country’ on Thursday (July 06), the lawmaker said the security of the Indian Ocean is a concern for both India and Sri Lanka.

“The Navy contributes significantly to the security of the Indian Ocean region and does so with great responsibility.”

Tennakoon said the Sri Lankan government obtains an annual report on national security for the following five years. “This assessment covers crimes related to geopolitics, terrorism, extremism, and illicit activity. In accordance with this evaluation, steps are taken regarding the security of the country as a state. When making decisions, these evaluations are taken into consideration.”

Speaking further, the lawmaker mentioned that relief measures have been implemented for more than 2,200 people who have been affected by the adverse weather and necessary amendments will be brought to prevent misuse of existing circulars in providing disaster relief.

As the government has observed that necessary amendments should be made to prevent misuse of existing circulars in providing disaster relief, the state minister said these amendments need to be changed ‘as soon as feasible’. According to him, the government has invested Rs. 60 billion between 2016 and 2021 to help those impacted by calamities.