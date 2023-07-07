Appointment of new IGP to be expedited  PM

Appointment of new IGP to be expedited  PM

July 7, 2023   01:26 pm

An expedited decision is due to be made pertaining to the appointment of new Inspector General of Police (IGP), Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena revealed.

Speaking in Parliament this morning (07 July), the Premier assured that a decision in this regard will be made ‘very soon’, possibly within the next 48 hours.

Gunawardena stated this in response to a question raised by MP Dullas Alahapperuma in this regard.

The Prime Minister’s statement comes against a backdrop in which sources have claimed that former IGP C.D .Wickramaratne’s tenure may be extended, for a second time, until a decision is made pertaining to the new IGP.

The names of the Senior DIGs Nilantha Jayawardene, Lalith Pathinayake, Deshabandu Tennakoon, Priyantha Weerasooriya and Ajith Rohana have been nominated for the position so far.

However, sources have revealed that in order of seniority, Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) of Police in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon and SDIG of Administration Nilantha Jayawardena stand the best chance against other nominees for the position, adding that a majority of the work within the police department is currently being overseen by the latter.

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.07

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Prices of cement to be reduced (English)

Laugfs Gas also slashes prices (English)

Sri Lanka's central bank expects inflation to drop to 7% in July (English)

Foreign envoys embark on 3-day tour celebrating 75 years of diplomacy (English)

Sri Lanka further slashes policy interest rates as inflation continues to drop

CMC officials inspects hygiene levels of food stalls at Galle Face Green

