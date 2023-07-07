Five arrested over murder of 25-year-old in Grandpass

Five persons were arrested by the Grandpass Police on Thursday night (06 July), in connection with the recent killing of an individual in the area.

Accordingly, the five suspects were arrested together with two swords and a three-wheeler believed to have been used for the attack.

The suspects have been identified as residents of Grandpass and Wennawaththa, and are due to be produced before court, Police said, confirming that the main suspect is also amongst those arrested.

On Wednesday night (05 July), a 25-year-old youth, now identified as Selvakumar Shamal Sasidu, the son of ‘Nagalagam Veediya Kudu Nilu’, a large-scale drug dealer in the area, was hacked to death in the Grandpass area.

The youth was attacked by a group of persons on Nagalagam Street in Grandpass who, after chasing him down, had attacked him with sharp weapons.

He later succumbed to his injuries while receiving treatment at the hospital, Police said, adding that the attack had taken place due to a long-standing dispute.

Investigations have revealed that the deceased, months prior to this incident, had attacked another, in the same manner, over an ill-fated drug deal.

Thus, Police believe that the attack on Selvakumar was an act of revenge.