Online applications called for 2023 A/L exam

July 8, 2023   08:04 am

Applications for the 2023 G.C.E. Advanced Level Examinations will be accepted online from July 07 - 28, the Department of Examinations says.

Accordingly, the candidates can submit the applications via the department’s official online portals (www.doenets.lk and www.onlineexams.gov.lk/eic) or the mobile app ‘DoE’.

The candidates are urged to read the instructions properly before submitting the applications.

Students of government schools and government-approved private schools should send in their applications through the respective school principals while private candidates should put forward the applications themselves.

After submitting the applications, the candidates are urged to keep a printed copy with themselves in case of an emergency.

The candidates who are awaiting results of the 2022 A/L exam but intend to sit for the exam again this year should also send in their applications before July 28.

