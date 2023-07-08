Huge foreign tugboat washes ashore in Mannar

July 8, 2023   12:51 pm

A foreign tugboat, believed to be an Indian-registered vessel, has washed up on the shores of Nadukkuda in Mannar on Friday (July 07).

Tugs are marine vessels used to manoeuvre other vessels by pushing or pulling them, with direct contact or a tow line.

It is believed that this tugboat in question had washed ashore in Mannar after running into gusty winds in the Indian Ocean region.

According to Talaimannar Police, the distressed tugboat was towed by Sri Lanka Navy vessels.

Joint probes into the matter are conducted by Talaimannar police and the navy.

