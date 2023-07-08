21-year-old Molligoda Bhuthaya arrested

The Wadduwa Police on Friday (07 July) arrested ill-famed drug dealer Mahesh Madushanka Fernando, alias ‘Molligoda Bhuthaya’.

The 21-year-old, who was in possession of 7 grams and 200 milligrams of heroin at the time of his arrest, is alleged to have been engaged in drug trafficking in the Wadduwa, Moronthuduwa, Waskaduwa and Pothupitiya areas for a long period of time, Police said.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court today (08 July), Police stated, adding that the suspect currently has several pending court cases related to the trafficking of heroin.