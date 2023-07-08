21-year-old Molligoda Bhuthaya arrested

July 8, 2023   02:04 pm

The Wadduwa Police on Friday (07 July) arrested ill-famed drug dealer Mahesh Madushanka Fernando, alias ‘Molligoda Bhuthaya’.

The 21-year-old, who was in possession of 7 grams and 200 milligrams of heroin at the time of his arrest, is alleged to have been engaged in drug trafficking in the Wadduwa, Moronthuduwa, Waskaduwa and Pothupitiya areas for a long period of time, Police said.

The suspect is due to be produced before the Panadura Magistrate’s Court today (08 July), Police stated, adding that the suspect currently has several pending court cases related to the trafficking of heroin.

C.D. Wickramaratne tipped to get another tenure extension as IGP

NEWS IN BRIEF | MIDDAY PRIME TIME | 2023.07.08

Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00

Over 700,000 appeals received against 'Aswesuma' benefit scheme thus far - State Minister (English)

India to allow Sri Lanka to repay debt over 12 years (English)

Zuckerberg-Musk fight's first round: Meta launches 'Twitter Killer' Threads app (English)

Sri Lanka's govt debt plan tempers funding risk for NBFIs - Fitch (English)

Health professionals raise concerns about cancer treatments after several machines breakdown

