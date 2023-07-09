Request to return Coats of Arms with archaeological value lost during protests

Request to return Coats of Arms with archaeological value lost during protests

July 9, 2023   12:45 pm

The Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake has requested to return the Coats of Arms with archaeological value that belonged to Sri Lanka’s former Governors and past Presidents, which were lost during the protests in the period between July 9 and July 14, 2022.

He has requested that they be returned by July 31st 2023, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

During the occupation of the Colombo Fort Presidential Palace by protesters from July 9th to July 14th, 2022, various valuable artifacts and archaeological items went missing, including coats of arms associated with former governors and presidents of Sri Lanka, the PMD mentioned.

Ekanayake has emphasized that retaining possession of these official insignia beyond the specified period will result in legal consequences, as the unlawful possession of state property is a punishable offence.

If anyone has information pertaining to these missing items, the President’s Secretary kindly requests that the Presidential Secretariat be contacted via the telephone number 0112354354, adding that the public’s assistance is crucial in locating these coats of arms of significant national importance and their assistance is deeply appreciated, according to the PMD.

The Coats of Arms by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

 

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

LIVE🔴Derana Aruna

Netherlands to return looted colonial-era treasures to Sri Lanka,Indonesia (English)

Netherlands to return looted colonial-era treasures to Sri Lanka,Indonesia (English)

Chief of Presidential Staff chairs meeting to address drugs and medical equipment shortages (English)

Chief of Presidential Staff chairs meeting to address drugs and medical equipment shortages (English)

CBSL governor says more rate cuts needed for economy to 'bounce back' (English)

CBSL governor says more rate cuts needed for economy to 'bounce back' (English)

Indian Foreign Secretary to visit Sri Lanka next week (English)

Indian Foreign Secretary to visit Sri Lanka next week (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.08

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.08

CBSL governor says consumer confidence picking up, vows to further lift import restrictions

CBSL governor says consumer confidence picking up, vows to further lift import restrictions

Final decision on appointing new IGP likely to be reached tomorrow

Final decision on appointing new IGP likely to be reached tomorrow