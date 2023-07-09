Request to return Coats of Arms with archaeological value lost during protests

The Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake has requested to return the Coats of Arms with archaeological value that belonged to Sri Lanka’s former Governors and past Presidents, which were lost during the protests in the period between July 9 and July 14, 2022.

He has requested that they be returned by July 31st 2023, the President’s Media Division (PMD) reported.

During the occupation of the Colombo Fort Presidential Palace by protesters from July 9th to July 14th, 2022, various valuable artifacts and archaeological items went missing, including coats of arms associated with former governors and presidents of Sri Lanka, the PMD mentioned.

Ekanayake has emphasized that retaining possession of these official insignia beyond the specified period will result in legal consequences, as the unlawful possession of state property is a punishable offence.

If anyone has information pertaining to these missing items, the President’s Secretary kindly requests that the Presidential Secretariat be contacted via the telephone number 0112354354, adding that the public’s assistance is crucial in locating these coats of arms of significant national importance and their assistance is deeply appreciated, according to the PMD.

The Coats of Arms by Adaderana Online on Scribd