ICC World Cup Qualifier: Sri Lanka beats Netherlands in final

July 9, 2023   06:59 pm

Sri Lanka have beaten the Netherlands by 128 runs in the final of the ICC World Cup Qualifiers on Sunday at Harare Sports Club.

Sri Lanka — who remained unbeaten in the Super Six stage — posted 233 on the scoreboard while batting first. Sahan Arachchige top-scored for the Lankan Tigers scoring 57 off 71 deliveries.

The Netherlands could not stand in front of Sri Lanka’s bowling as they were all-out for just 105 runs. Only three Dutch batters managed to score into double figures.

-Agencies-

