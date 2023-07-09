Port Access Elevated Highway project expected to be completed in Sept. 2024

July 9, 2023   08:53 pm

Minister of Transport, Highways and Mass Media, Bandula Gunawardena has commented on the implementation of the Port Access Elevated Highway Project, highlighting that 30% of the project is yet to be completed.

He stated that the project is expected to conclude by the end of September next year.

Addressing a media briefing today (09), the Minister further added that an expenditure of USD 60.2 million will have to be incurred by the government to conclude the entire project.

A special inspection tour of the Port Access Elevated Highway Project was led by the Minister today, along with a group of Chinese stakeholders involved in the project.

The relevant project was commenced in 2019 to alleviate traffic congestion in the densely populated areas of Colombo, improve last-mile connectivity from the country’s expressway network to the international port in Colombo, provide better logistics services for freight operations, and to facilitate regional trade.

The project includes the construction of an elevated toll highway spanning approximately 5.3 kilometres between the New Kelani Bridge and Galle Face in Colombo, which aims to provide a direct link to the City center and the Port from the Colombo- Katunayake Expressway via the New Kelani Bridge. 

The Port Access Highway Project was originally scheduled to be concluded in 2023, however, delays occurred due to the fallout of the economic crisis in the country last year. 

Commenting further regarding the matter, Gunawardena emphasized that the Asian Development Bank (ADB) acts as the main lender of the project, adding that out of the total cost of USD 360.2 million, the ADB provides USD 300 million as such the local government should incur USD 60.2 million.

