8 dead, several injured after bus collides and goes off bridge into river

Eight persons have been reported dead while several others are injured after a passenger bus had collided on the Kotaleeya Bridge at Manampitiya and toppled into the river.

A bus travelling from Polonnaruwa to Kattankudy has collided on the Kotaleeya Bridge at Manampitiya and toppled into the river, Police Media Spokesman SSP Nihal Thalduwa said.

Several passengers who were travelling in the bus have been injured following the accident and have been hospitalized, according to police.

However, Polonnaruwa Hospital sources confirmed that 8 persons were killed in the incident.

