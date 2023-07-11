Sri Lanka to conduct population and housing census for 2023 and 2024

Sri Lanka to conduct population and housing census for 2023 and 2024

July 11, 2023   07:37 am

A Gazette notification has been issued by President Ranil Wickremesinghe, to carry out a census of population and housing in Sri Lanka for 2023 and 2024.

The President, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Economic Stabilization and National Policies, has directed that a Census of Population and Housing of Sri Lanka be taken in the years of 2023 and 2024, by the powers vested in him by Section 2 of the Census Ordinance (Chapter 143).

The Department of Census and Statistics (DCS) had planned to conduct the 15th population and housing census of the country in the year 2021.

However, the government had taken steps to postpone it due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The first population and housing census in Sri Lanka was conducted in 1871 and the last population and housing census was conducted in 2012.

A population and housing census is usually conducted every ten years.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Artificial Intelligence to be included in syllabuses from Grades 6 to 10 - Minister (English)

Artificial Intelligence to be included in syllabuses from Grades 6 to 10 - Minister (English)

Artificial Intelligence to be included in syllabuses from Grades 6 to 10 - Minister (English)

Death toll rises to 10 after bus collides and topples off bridge into river (English)

Death toll rises to 10 after bus collides and topples off bridge into river (English)

Sri Lanka greenenlights passenger and cargo transport ferries to India via KKS Port (English)

Sri Lanka greenenlights passenger and cargo transport ferries to India via KKS Port (English)

X-Press Pearl disaster: SC calls for report on compensation measures (English)

X-Press Pearl disaster: SC calls for report on compensation measures (English)

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.10

NEWS IN BRIEF | PRIME TIME | 2023.07.10

Opposition Leader suggests committee to probe country's bankruptcy, invites all 225 MPs to join

Opposition Leader suggests committee to probe country's bankruptcy, invites all 225 MPs to join

2023 O/L exam to be held in March-April next year

2023 O/L exam to be held in March-April next year