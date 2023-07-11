Sri Lanka to sign joint declaration of intent with India for cooperation in dairy farming

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the combined proposal to sign a joint declaration of intent between the Government of India and the Government of Sri Lanka, to work together to achieve the goals of improving the quality of dairy products in Sri Lanka.

Addressing the cabinet decision press briefing today (11), Cabinet Spokesman Bandula Gunawardena stated that the programme will assist in making the country self-sufficient in milk production and increasing the income of small-scale dairy farmers.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s clearance has been received for the Joint Declaration of Intent (JDOI) that has been drafted for this purpose.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the combined proposal presented by the President and the Minister of Agriculture to sign the said joint declaration of intent.