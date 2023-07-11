Five businessmen nabbed with gold worth Rs. 162 mn at BIA

The officers of the Narcotics Control Unit of the Sri Lanka Customs have detained five passengers bound for Chennai at the departure terminal of the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA), Katunayake, while attempting to smuggle a stock of gold.

The five suspects have been apprehended during a sudden surveillance made by the officers with tipoff from a reliable source regarding smuggling of gold from Sri Lanka.

During the surveillance, the customs officers also took custody of 23 capsules of gold in gel form packed in 10 packets, which were in the possession of the suspects, Sri Lanka Customs said.

The stock of gold weighing 08 kilograms and 632 grams in total is estimated to be worth around Rs. 162 million, according to Sri Lanka Customs.

The arrested passengers, who were bound for India onboard an Indigo Airlines flight, have been identified as businessmen from the Negombo area.

The officers attached to the Narcotics Control Unit of Sri Lanka Customs are conducting further investigations regarding the matter.