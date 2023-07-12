Sri Lanka bags two medals at 25th Asian Athletic Championship in Bangkok

Sri Lanka’s Gayanthika Abeyratne and Nadeesha Lekamge have bagged two Bronze medals at the 25th Asian Athletic Championship in Bangkok, Thailand.

Accordingly, Abeyratne won the Bronze medal in the women’s 1,500-metre event, with a time of 04 minutes and 14.39 seconds, while Lekamge won the Bronze medal in the women’s javelin throw, setting a new record for Sri Lanka with a distance of 60.93 metres.

The 13-member Sri Lankan athletic team, led by Abeyratne, left for Bangkok on 09 July, to take part in the championship which will be held at the Supachalasai National Stadium in Bangkok from 12 – 16 July.